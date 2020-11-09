Sonia Gandhi congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden, admires Kamala Harris’ unwavering courage

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 01:03 IST

Congratulating the US President-elect Joe Biden for his victory, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday expressed hope that under the new regime, India-US’ “close partnership” will be “beneficial to peace and development in our region and around the world”.

In a separate letter, Gandhi hailed vice president-elect, Kamala Harris’s victory as triumph of “humanity, compassion and inclusiveness”, admired her “unwavering courage” and mentioned how Harris imbibed beliefs and values from her “remarkable mother”.

She stressed on Harris’s unwavering support for human rights and democratic values, and heralded her win as a “triumph for Black Americans and Indian Americans”. “I admire the unwavering courage with which you have fought for your convictions -- the beliefs and values you imbibed from your remarkable mother!” she wrote.

Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the US. Kamala Harris, his running mate, is the first-ever Indian-American and Black woman vice president of the US.

Gandhi’s letter to the newly-elected leaders underline India’s bipartisan friendship with the US irrespective of the political colour of the ruling dispensation. On Saturday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi congratulated Biden in a tweet.

“Like millions around the world, the Indian people have followed with great interest the course of the election during the last 12 months,” Gandhi wrote to Biden, “We were greatly reassured by your measured speeches, stress on healing divisions among the people and promotion of gender and racial equality...”

“The Indian people share these concerns and we are confident that India and the US will continue to work together, as in the past decades, for the welfare of the people of both countries,” Gandhi wrote to Biden.

In a separate letter to Harris, Gandhi ended the note with hopes of welcoming Harris to India soon “not just as an admired leader of a great democracy but also as a beloved daughter”. She noted that Harris’ win is also a victory for all the noble values enshrined in the American constitution -- democracy, social justice, and racial and gender equality.