Sonia Gandhi wants to make Rahul Gandhi PM, Stalin wants Udaynidhi as CM: Amit Shah on INDIA

Union minister Amit Shah on Friday sent a strong message to Congress and DMK as he flagged off En Mann En Makkal foot march, a six-month-long padayatra being taken up by the Tamil Nadu BJP. Taking a jibe at INDIA -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance -- the grouping of the opposition parties, Amit Shah said neither of these parties wants good for the country. "Sonia Gandhi wants to make Rahu Gandhi prime minister; MK Stalin wants Udaynidhi Stalin to be the CM, Lalu Yadav wants to make Tejashwi CM, Mamata wants to make his nephew the CM and Uddhav Thackeray wants his son to be the CM. Only PM Modi is working day and night for the country," Amit Shah said. Amit Shah flagged on En Mann En Makkal padyatra in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

"There is no use in changing your name. Because the moment you come among the public, people only remember the 2G scam, Commonwealth Games scam, coal scam," Amit Shah said.

Calling the DMK government the most corrupt in the country and a mafia government, Amit Shah asked why Senthil Balaji continues to be in the cabinet. "You can't accept his resignation because then all your secret and suspense will be revealed," Amit Shah said.

"Our leader K Annamalai just made a tweet and the file of crores of scam came out in front of the people. Now if this happens by Annamalai's one tweet, what will you do now that Annamalai will walk 10,000 km?" Amit Shah said.

“This is a government of illegal wine mafia, sand mafia, of Tamil Nadu Electricity generation and distribution scam. This is an anti-poor government. More than 500 promises were made by Stalin. Instead of fulfilling them, he has drowned the state in alcohol, ganja and drugs,” he said.

No-confidence motion in Parliament by Congress

Amit Shah's attack comes at a time the Parliament is witnessing logjam over INDIA bloc's protest demanding PM Modi's statement over Manipur issue. The Congress has moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha with the support of the all INDIA parties, which is likely to be taken up next week. Amit Shah has written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge seeking cooperation from the opposition parties in the smooth functioning of Parliament.

INDIA team to visit Manipur

Amid national outrage over the video of two Kuki women paraded naked, a delegation of INDIA bloc MPs will visit Manipur to assess the ground situation. They will make recommendations to the government after their visit. JD(U) chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Aneel Prasad Hegde (JD-U), CPI's Sandosh Kumar, CPI(M)'s A A Rahim, Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan, IUML's E T Mohammed Basheer, AAP's Sushil Gupta, Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-Uddhav Thackeray), D Ravikumar (DMK), Phulo Devi Netam and K Suresh (Congress) will also be part of the 20-member delegation which will leave on Saturday morning and return on Sunday afternoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail