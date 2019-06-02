SP chief Akhilesh Yadav may visit Azamgarh to thank voters tomorrow

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav is reactivating himself and his party after a week-long lull following the Lok Sabha poll defeat in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh is restarting with a thanksgiving visit to Azamgarh from where he won the elections. Akhilesh is going to Azamgarh on Monday. And with this, he will start his tour of districts.

A day after the Azamgarh visit, Akhilesh will visit Ghazipur to meet the family of Vijay Yadav, an SP leader and a Zila panchayat member who was shot dead in Ghazipur on May 19, after the last phase of polling ended.

“In Azamgarh, the Lok Sabha constituency that he won, Akhilesh ji will meet the party outfit and then hold a public meeting”, said Havaldar Yadav, the Azamgarh district president of SP.

SP had contested the polls in alliance with BSP and RLD. SP contested 37, BSP 38, and RLD 3. SP won only 5 seats, just as many it won in 2014. RLD got none. While the only gainer was BSP that won 10 seats against it zero in 2014. There had been week-long lull in activities in the SP after the defeat in the general elections.

However, Akhilesh is going to execute significant changes in the party. The state unit as well as the four youth wings of the party will soon be dissolved and the party might soon have a new state president, said a senior party leader.

Also read: A setback for three Yadavs of SP family

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 07:16 IST