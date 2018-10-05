SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Varanasi after Thai national’s heart attack, but in vain

A New Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing in Varanasi on Friday after a Thai national suffered a massive heart attack on board but the passenger died before he could be taken to hospital, authorities said

Lal Bahadur Shastri airport director Anil Kumar Rai said, “A Delhi-bound flight from Bangkok made an emergency landing at the airport after condition of a passenger onboard started deteriorating. The ailing passenger was taken off and rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. At the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. He was identified as Attawat (53) by his passport.”

A spokesperson for SpiceJet said flight SG 88 operating from Bangkok to Delhi was diverted to Varanasi owing to a medical emergency onboard.

All possible assistance was provided by the crew after landing at Varanasi. The airport and air traffic control (ATC) had also been informed by the pilots for medical assistance in advance and after landing, the passenger was rushed to the hospital by SpiceJet team. However, the passenger was declared brought dead by doctors, the spokesperson added.

According to airport officials, the SpiceJet flight with 189 passengers, including 25 Thai nationals, had left Bangkok at around 6am (8 am IST).

As the flight was flying over Varanasi, Attawat’s condition started deteriorating and the pilot immediately contacted the ATC and sought permission for emergency landing, they said.

At Varanasi, seven passengers, who were accompanying Attawat, also got off the plane, the airport officials said.The plane with 181 passengers left for Delhi at around 12 noon, they added.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 18:40 IST