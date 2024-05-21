Stalin attacks Modi over 'Ratna Bhandar keys' remark: ‘Stop maligning Tamils for votes…’

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks that the missing keys of Lord Jagannath's treasury in Odisha had gone to Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin (ANI)

Stalin said that the PM's remarks were aimed at maligning the image of the Tamils for the sake of votes. “Modi should stop making such remarks against Tamils,” Stalin said a day after PM Modi's comments came at a poll rally in Odisha.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The chief minister alleged that Modi was “creating a feeling of enmity between people and anger between states with his hatred speeches.”

ALSO READ | Modi rakes up mystery of the missing key of Jagannath temple Ratna Bhandar

"It amounts to insulting Lord Jagannath, revered by crores of people, besides insulting and hurting the people of Tamil Nadu who have good relations and friendship with the state of Odisha," said Stalin.

"Can PM Modi disparage the people of Tamil Nadu as thieves stealing the treasure of a temple...doesn't it amount to insulting Tamil Nadu. Why such dislike and hatred for Tamils," the CM asked.



Stalin further said that people would understand PM Modi's ‘duplicity’ of praising the Tamil language in Tamil Nadu and speaking ill of it while canvassing votes in other states like Rajasthan and Odisha.

Attacking the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in Odisha on Monday, the PM said that "even the temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri is not safe in the hands of this government."

ALSO READ | Odisha CM surrounded by mafia, BJP will break its backbone: PM Modi

Modi said Odisha wanted to know why the BJD suppressed the judicial commission report on Ratna Bhandar keys. "The role of the BJD in the case is suspect. The BJP government, after it comes to power on June 10 will make the report public," Modi said, adding that the missing keys of the Ratna Bhandar had gone to Tamil Nadu.

At an election rally at Odisha's Bolangir earlier, PM Modi made similar remarks. Modi asked how duplicate keys for the Ratna Bhandar were created if the state administration claims to have discovered them. A senior BJD leader responded, saying “We know the issue would not have any bearing on the outcome of elections. Let BJP leaders and PM Modi make allegations”.

(With PTI inputs)