Odisha CM surrounded by mafia, BJP will break its backbone: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik alleging that certain miscreants have completely surrounded the latter’s residence and office and said the backbone of it will be broken if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power on June 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections in Cuttack on Monday. (PTI)

Addressing public meetings in Angul and Cuttack Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha after holding a roadshow in the temple town of Puri this morning, Modi said a mafia in Odisha is controlling everything and not allowing anyone to compete. “Once BJP comes to power on June 10, its backbone will be broken,” said Modi.

Raising the issue of Ratna Bhandar, the treasure trove of Jagannath temple in Puri, Modi said people are discussing how the keys of Ratna Bhandar has gone to Tamil Nadu.

“When our keys of houses are lost, we pray to Lord Jagannath and find them within one or two hours with the Lord’s blessing. But the keys of Lord Jagannath Ratna Bhandar are missing, and it has been six years now. The report of the commission of inquiry into the missing keys of Ratna Bhandar has been suppressed for six years as the keys have gone to Tamil Nadu. The entire Odisha wants to know what happened to the investigation report. What is there in the report that the BJD (Biju Janata Dal) has suppressed it? Hence, suspicion is growing over BJD’s silence. I assure the people that once the BJP government comes to power, the entire truth will come out and we will make the report public. Our service to Lord Jagannath will begin from this work,” Modi said in an indirect attack on the chief minsiter’s close aide VK Pandian, who is a Tamilian.

Taking a swipe at Patnaik and Pandian, PM asked can a person, who does not know the culture and tradition of Odisha, run the state? “You gave 25 years to BJD and the results you all know. The next 25 years are important for Odisha in terms of development,” he said.

Attacking Naveen Patnaik and BJD government, Modi said the people of Odisha have been supporting BJD for 24 years. “What have the people of Odisha achieved in these years? Even today, farmers and youths are in trouble. Thousands of youths are leaving for work. It hurts my heart to see the poor people of Odisha. I am deeply hurt that despite being a rich and prosperous state, people here are forced to lead their life in deprivation. Who has destroyed the state and shattered the dreams of the millions of youths here. Why is this battle for life in Odisha, which is rich in natural resources,” asked Modi.

Modi said paddy farmers in Odisha have been betrayed. “Even after working hard for their produce, farmers don’t get the fixed ₹2,200 MSP for their paddy as BJD leaders loot the farmers in mandis. Once BJP forms government in Odisha, paddy MSP per quintal will be increased to ₹3,100 and within 48 hours, farmers will get the money credited to their bank account. Besides, BJP will install electric machines at mandis to put an end to ‘katni chatni’,” he said.

On tribals, he said the BJD government is careless about their rights. “BJP has implemented Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana (PMVDY) to improve livelihood of tribal communities. But the BJD government here doesn’t even give the right MSP on forest-based products. The BJD government does not even give the actual price of the forest produce. The Naveen government is not even implementing the PESA law for the tribals,” he said.

Modi said after coming to power in 2014, his government brought a new mining policy and now Odisha started getting more royalty and get the district mineral fund so that one portion of mining is utilised for the people of the region. The BJP government provided ₹26,000 crore under the district mineral fund. The money was meant to be spent on schools and construction of roads in villages, but BJD leaders did corruption there as well. “BJD didn’t let people benefit from the mineral resources in Odisha. Under the BJD government, Odisha’s rich culture, tradition and mineral resources are not safe,” he said.

Reiterating that there will be a double engine government in Odisha this time, he said development of Odisha can only be done by sons of Odisha soil. “Vote for BJP, and Modi guarantees that any son or daughter of Odisha will be made the chief minister of Odisha. The dual engine government will be sworn in on June 10 in Odisha. This government must go. BJD has given way, now it’s time for him to go,” he said.

Responding to Modi’s attack, Pandian said, “Before the elections, PM himself used to praise chief minister Naveen Patnaik. But now that elections are there, PM’s language towards the chief minister has changed.”