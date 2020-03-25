Stay away from indiscriminate use of anti-malaria drug: Experts on Covid-19

india

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 10:53 IST

The government has warned people against the indiscriminate use of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine after reports that there has been a rush to buy the medicine, which India has approved as a prophylaxis (a treatment to prevent a disease) in the fight against the deadly coronavirus infection (Covid-19).

With the medicine proving to show some effect against Sars-Cov-2, the virus that is causing the fast-spreading disease, India has also banned the export of this drug. To be sure, large, controlled clinical trials are needed to come to a conclusion on the efficacy of the drug.

“We are giving hydroxychloroquine to a specific section of the population on an experimental basis, and it must not be taken over-the-counter by all. After a thorough study, we have selected the category (of people who will be administered the drug); that number is small and can be closely monitored. This is not for everyone,” said Raman R Gangakhedkar, chief, epidemiology division, India Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The use of the drug for prophylaxis of the infection with flu-like symptoms has been recommended for two categories --- asymptomatic (not showing symptoms of the disease) healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19, and asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory confirmed cases that live in close proximity with patients.

“...it (the drug) is not supposed to be given to children below 15 years of age or people above 60 years of age, for example, because of the known side-effects. Self-medicating is an absolute no,” he said.

The Union health ministry also issued directives on Tuesday to states to curb the misuse of prophylactic drugs, including hydroxychloroquine.

“Since news that health workers and the direct contacts of Covid-19 patients are being given hydroxychloroquine came out, people have been going to chemist shops to purchase these. Everybody doesn’t need it. So we had to issue an advisory reiterating that chemists should refuse to sell the medicine without a prescription. These drugs anyway...cannot be sold without a prescription,” said Atul Nasa, Delhi’s drug control officer.

In a related development, in order to tide over the problem of shortage of ventilators and hand sanitisers in the country, India has also banned their export.

The ministry of commerce and industry issued a notification on the amendment in the export policy of ventilators, including any artificial respiratory apparatus or oxygen therapy apparatus or any other breathing appliance/device and sanitisers falling under the ITCHS Code (Indian Trade Clarification based on Harmonized System), which prohibits their export with immediate effect.

The government is also encouraging Indian manufacturers to create ventilators under make in India.

In a recent review meeting held by cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and other main organisations of the government that are research-oriented were consulted on ways to promote indigenous manufacturers.

“We are evaluating preparedness levels at the highest level on a daily basis, and as and when the situation arises, the government is taking action such as curbing exports etc. We are working with Indian manufacturers so that sufficient ventilators can be provided to the country. For the AIIMS ventilator prototype, minor changes have been suggested before it can be taken up for use,” said Lav Aggarwal, joint secretary, health ministry.

To ramp up the production of hand sanitisers, the Centre has asked states to direct distilleries to either start manufacturing sanitisers themselves or provide companies that manufacture the product with the raw material in order to enhance access to the product. Distilleries supply extra neutral alcohol (ENA), a raw material used in the manufacturing of sanitisers.