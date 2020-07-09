e-paper
PM spotlights economy's health at global event, says green shoots visible

PM spotlights economy’s health at global event, says green shoots visible

The Centre has eased lockdown restrictions with a focus to lift sentiments and pull the economy out of the deep slumber that the lockdown had induced it into.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2020 14:40 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined that his government was not only focussed on improving people’s health amid a raging coronavirus but was also paying attention to the economy’s health.

The Centre has eased lockdown restrictions with a focus to lift sentiments and pull the economy out of the deep slumber that the lockdown had induced it into.

“On one hand India is fighting a strong battle against the global pandemic.With an increased focus on people’s health, we are equally focussed on the health of the economy,” said PM Modi at the inaugural Global India Week, a virtual conference being organised in the UK.

Themed ‘Be The Revival: India and a Better New World’, the event features 5,000 global participants from 30 nations and will be addressed by 250 global speakers in 75 sessions.

Explaining that economic revival for India means a win-win situation both for people and the economy, the PM said the results of that effort are already visible in the country.

“When India talks of revival it’s revival with care, with compassion, which is sustainable both for environment and economy. Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible. No wonder that in India, we are already seeing green-shoots of economic recovery,” said the PM.

Over the last six years, the PM pointed out India has made gains in areas such as “total financial inclusion, record housing and infra construction, ease of doing business, bold tax reforms including GST, roll out of the world’s largest healthcare initiative - the Ayushman Bharat”.

The reforms in agriculture, the PM highlighted, provide a very viable investment in storage and logistics and urged companies to come and invest directly in the hard work of farmers.

Laying out the proverbial red carpet for the companies, the PM stressed that India is one of the most open economies of the world and invited them to come and invest in the country.

“Very few countries will offer the kind of opportunities India does today,” said the PM.

