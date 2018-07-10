Strike down 377: Here’s a timeline of the struggle to decriminalise same-sex love in India

The Constitution Bench of Supreme Court on Tuesday begun hearing petitions challenging section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalises homosexuality. Categorised as an unnatural offence, consensual sexual intercourse between persons of same-sex is termed ‘against the order of nature’ under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and can be punishable by life imprisonment.

Here is a timeline of the long battle to strike down the British-era law.

THE BATTLE AGAINST SECTION 377 1994: Aids Bhedbhav Virodhi Andolan files petition against Section 377. Petition lies dormant

Aids Bhedbhav Virodhi Andolan files petition against Section 377. Petition lies dormant 1998: Women’s groups protest after right-wing organisations force cinemas to stop screening Fire, a film that depicted a lesbian relationship

Women’s groups protest after right-wing organisations force cinemas to stop screening Fire, a film that depicted a lesbian relationship 2001: Naz Foundation files petition challenging the constitutionality of Section 377

Naz Foundation files petition challenging the constitutionality of Section 377 2004: Delhi high court dismisses the case

Delhi high court dismisses the case 2006: Supreme Court direct Delhi high court to hear the case; Voices Against 377, a coalition of human rights groups joins petition; Several LGBT persons file affidavits

Supreme Court direct Delhi high court to hear the case; Voices Against 377, a coalition of human rights groups joins petition; Several LGBT persons file affidavits 2009: Delhi HC says Section 377 does not apply to consenting adults; Astrologer Suresh Kumar Koushal, and 15 others challenge this order in SC; Parents, academicians, and mental health professionals intervene in favour of LGBT persons

Delhi HC says Section 377 does not apply to consenting adults; Astrologer Suresh Kumar Koushal, and 15 others challenge this order in SC; Parents, academicians, and mental health professionals intervene in favour of LGBT persons 2013: Supreme Court strikes down Delhi high court judgment

Supreme Court strikes down Delhi high court judgment 2013: Global Day of Rage demonstrations organised in over 30 cities worldwide to protest against Section 377

Global Day of Rage demonstrations organised in over 30 cities worldwide to protest against Section 377 2014: Curative petitions listed; SC delivers NALSA judgement recognising the rights of transgender persons

Curative petitions listed; SC delivers NALSA judgement recognising the rights of transgender persons 2016: Curative petitions referred to Constitution Bench; Two fresh petitions from LGBT persons, including Navtej Johar and Others vs Union of India challenging Section 377 filed

Curative petitions referred to Constitution Bench; Two fresh petitions from LGBT persons, including Navtej Johar and Others vs Union of India challenging Section 377 filed 2018: Navtej Johar petition assigned to Constitution Bench; fresh petitions filed by NGOs, IIT students and alumni, and activists. Hearings begin in front of a five-judge bench.

