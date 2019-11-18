SC agrees to hear P Chidambaram’s plea against Delhi HC order refusing him bail

india

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:08 IST

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday appealed to the Supreme Court against the high court rejecting his bail request last week. Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation from his house on August 21 in the INX Media case. Chidambaram was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a related money laundering case as well before he got bail in the CBI case on October 22.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal mentioned Chidambaram’s request for bail as soon as a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde started the day. Chief Justice Bobde had been sworn-in as the country’s 47th CJI just minutes earlier.

Sibal told the top court that Chidambaram’s bail request had been rejected by the high court last week. “He has been in jail for 90 days,” says Sibal, requesting the bench that also comprised justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant for an early mention.