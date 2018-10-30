Supreme Court allows all southern states to burst crackers for 2 hours on Diwali morning

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed all southern India states to burst crackers for two hours on Diwali morning.

The top court added that if the states want they can scatter the timings but must not breach the 2-hour window.

The order came on a petition by the Tamil Nadu government requesting the court to let the state burst crackers for two hours each in the evening and morning.

“If we are not permitting South Indian staying in Delhi to burst crackers in the morning then the same should also apply to North Indians living down south,” the top court said.

Earlier this month, the court allowed low-emission firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm this Diwali while ruling out a blanket ban on fireworks.

It also stipulated a 35-minute window for new year celebrations setting a time between 11:55 pm to 12:30 am for bursting crackers.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 12:25 IST