SC notice to Centre, Google, Amazon, FB on plea over protection of UPI transactions

Senior advocate Shyam Divan appearing for Viswam said that RBI issued an order in April 2018 asking these multinational firms to ensure data transacted on these forums is secured in a server within India.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 13:33 IST
Abraham Thomas | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to Centre, Google, Amazon and Facebook/WhatsApp over a petition filed by CPI MP Binoy Viswam seeking data protection of transactions made over UPIs.

A three-judge bench headed by CJI SA Bobde said, “we will issue notice. Here there is apprehension that the entire regime of payments will commence before the entire regulatory framework is put in place.”

Senior advocate Shyam Divan appearing for Viswam said that RBI issued an order in April 2018 asking these multinational firms to ensure data transacted on these forums is secured in a server within India. This was to be complied by October 2018. This was not done, Divan said.

He further informed the Court that WhatsApp stores data with its parent company Facebook having server outside India.

