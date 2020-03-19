e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Supreme Court orders Chief Minister Kamal Nath to face floor test tomorrow, orders trust vote to be videographed

Supreme Court orders Chief Minister Kamal Nath to face floor test tomorrow, orders trust vote to be videographed

If the 16 rebel MLAs want to attend the floor test, then Karnataka and MP police should ensure that adequate security is provided to them

india Updated: Mar 19, 2020 18:30 IST
HT Corresp
HT Corresp
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath(Mujeeb Faruqui/ Hindustan Times photo)
         

Court proceeded to order floor test despite speaker not having taken a call on resignation of 16 MLAs.

If the 16 rebel MLAs want to attend the floor test, then Karnataka and MP police should ensure that adequate security is provided to them

tags
top news
Supreme Court orders Chief Minister Kamal Nath to face floor test tomorrow
Supreme Court orders Chief Minister Kamal Nath to face floor test tomorrow
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flight in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flight in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
PM Modi, set to address nation on Covid-19, gets a wishlist from Oppn
PM Modi, set to address nation on Covid-19, gets a wishlist from Oppn
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
BMW 330i Sport launched in India, price details inside
BMW 330i Sport launched in India, price details inside
Flipkart to give workers leave with full pay if quarantined
Flipkart to give workers leave with full pay if quarantined
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news