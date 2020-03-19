Supreme Court orders Chief Minister Kamal Nath to face floor test tomorrow, orders trust vote to be videographed
If the 16 rebel MLAs want to attend the floor test, then Karnataka and MP police should ensure that adequate security is provided to them
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Court proceeded to order floor test despite speaker not having taken a call on resignation of 16 MLAs.
If the 16 rebel MLAs want to attend the floor test, then Karnataka and MP police should ensure that adequate security is provided to them
