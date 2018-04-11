Supreme Court says CJI first among equals, dismisses plea to lay down guidelines on allocation of cases

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to lay down guidelines on the setting up of benches and allocation of work to judges in the apex court and the high courts, saying the Chief Justice of India is the “first among equals”.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud dismissed a petition seeking change in rules and held that the CJI has been entrusted the power to constitute benches and allocate work.

“The Constitution puts a CJI at the helm of affairs of the top court... CJI is the head of institution, authority vested with him is to ensure smooth administrative and judicial functioning of the court,” it said.

Justice Chandrachud, writing the judgment for the bench, referred to constitutional schemes and said: “The Chief Justice of India is first among equals and has the authority to decide allocation of cases and setting up of benches”.

Since the CJI is a high constitutional functionary, there cannot be “any distrust about the responsibilities he discharges” to ensure that the Supreme Court to carries out the work required under the Constitution, the order stated.

The court’s decision came on a petition filed last week by Lucknow resident Ashok Pande.

Pande, who filed the plea after a January press conference on the issue by four top Supreme Court judges, also urged that Constitution benches set up by the apex court should comprise the five senior-most judges.

He had asked for specialised benches to deal with PILs, tax, criminal, land and service matters.

Traditionally, it is the CJI who has the discretion to allocate work and set up benches of the top court. But this discretionary power of the CJI as the master of the roster was questioned recently by four judges of the Supreme Court.

In January, the four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court — justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph — held an unprecedented press conference in which they criticised the Chief Justice of India for his style of administration and allocation of cases.

Last week, a bench led by CJI Dipak Misra heard Pande, and said appropriate orders would be passed on his plea.

“Ok. We will pass orders,” the bench told Pande’s advocate after hearing him briefly.

Pande has also made the Allahabad high court a respondent in the case and wants a similar direction to the HC.