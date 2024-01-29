 ‘Surprise in the skies’: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets tennis legend Novak Djokovic | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / ‘Surprise in the skies’: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets tennis legend Novak Djokovic

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Jan 29, 2024 04:32 PM IST

Stalin took to X(formerly Twitter) on Monday and shared a picture while posing with the tennis legend.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met tennis superstar Novak Djokovic during his flight to Spain. Stalin took to X(formerly Twitter) on Monday and shared a picture while posing with the tennis legend. Stalin is on an eight-day trip to Spain, in a bid to attract investments to Tamil Nadu. In Spain, he will hold an investors' meet in which entrepreneur, industrialists and investors are expected to participate.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin(left) and tennis superstar Novak Djokovic(X(formerly Twitter)/@mkstalin)
"Surprise in the skies: Met #Tennis legend @DjokerNole en route to #Spain!," Stalin captioned the picture.

Some of the largest industrial companies, including ROCA and Gestamp, and the investment organisation Invest in Spain are also expected to attend the meet, reported news agency PTI. Stalin will showcase Tamil Nadu as a favourable investment destination, highlighting infrastructure and human resources in the state.

"Through this trip, I hope to attract the attention of the European Union and bring a lot of investments from those countries as well," the Chief Minister told reporters at the Chennai airport before leaving for Spain.

Stalin aims to make the state a one trillion dollar economy by 2030. In May 2023,he went to Singapore and Japan where he inked pacts for investments worth 1,342 crore for ensuring employment to more than 2,000 persons in the state.

"As has been done in Japan and Singapore, I will hold an investors' meet in Spain in which leading investors, business organisations and entrepreneurs from Spain are expected to attend," Stalin said.

Meanwhile, tennis legend Djokovic recently lost the Australian Open semi-final to eventual champion Jannik Sinner. In the four set match, Djokovic lost 1-6, 2-6, 7(8)-6(6), 3-6. The 24-time grand slam champion was the top seed and one of the favourites to win the tournament, this year.

