Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Statement of 14 people including family, friends recorded

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Statement of 14 people including family, friends recorded

Bandra Police had recorded a case of accidental death the same day."We have recorded the statements of 14 persons and an inquiry is ongoing," Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 9), said.

india Updated: Jun 20, 2020 15:02 IST
Suraj Ojha | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Mumbai
“None of the family members or friends has levelled any allegation,” an investigating officer said requesting anonymity said.
"None of the family members or friends has levelled any allegation," an investigating officer said requesting anonymity said.
         

Mumbai Police said on Saturday it has recorded the statements of 14 people who knew late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in order to understand the reason behind his death. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

Bandra Police had recorded a case of accidental death the same day.“We have recorded the statements of 14 persons and an inquiry is ongoing,” Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 9), said.

An officer said recording statements of people close to a person who has died by suicide is established police protocol.

The official added that the department has spoken to Rajput’s father, his two sisters, his friend and creative manager Siddharth Pithani, manager Sandeep Sawant, friend and actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chabbra, business manager Shruti Modi, public relations manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, a key maker and two house staff.

“None of the family members or friends has levelled any allegation,” an investigating officer said requesting anonymity said.

Mumbai Police have also written to firms with which the actor had worked with, or had a contract, to understand the terms of the contract.

