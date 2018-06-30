Sushma Swaraj inaugurates heads of missions meet

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday inaugurated the ninth Heads of Mission Conference that will see all Indian ambassadors and high commissioners deliberate on key foreign policy issues and goals.

During the three-day annual conference, themed Unprecedented Outreach: Unparalleled Outcomes, the government is likely to brief the top diplomats on economic reform initiatives and measures taken for improving ease-of-doing business in India so that these aspects can be highlighted on the global stage.

“The time of the year when all our Ambassadors & High Commissioners come to Delhi for a brainstorming session on promoting India’s national interests abroad,” wrote ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the heads of missions on Monday, an official said.

The conference comes at a time when India is monitoring several important global developments including sanctions imposed by the United States on Russia and Iran, and China’s new assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.