Suspecting wife ‘spoke to other men’, man hangs self after murdering wife and two minor children

india

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:01 IST

Ghaziabad: A 27-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and two minor children in Sahibabad before killing himself, police said, adding that the man had scribbled a note about the killings and his suicide on a wall in his house.

The incident came to light on Friday morning when neighbours alerted the police about the incident; the man was found hanging and the other three victims were found lying dead on the floor.

“It is suspected that the man murdered his two-year-old son, four-year-old daughter and his wife, who was around 25, before hanging himself. The suicide note written on the wall provides us some clues about the motive of the incident but it is being investigated,” said Rakesh Mishra, circle officer (Sahibabad).

The family is originally from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

In the note left on the wall, the man, who was a welder, said that he loved his wife very much, but upset because she used to speak to other men, and was addicted to alcohol.

“He has left behind five mobile numbers written on the wall. These are suspected to be numbers of men with whom the woman was talking. He has also mentioned that he tried to persuade her to correct her ways but that she did not. He also indicated that his three brothers-in-law are also responsible for his act,” a policeman directly involved in the investigation said on condition of anonymity.

Circle officer Mishra said that the man’s colleague arrived to his house at around 9am on Friday and found that the door was locked from inside. “After no one opened the door, police was called. Our team arrived and broke open the door which was locked from inside. There we found the man hanging to ceiling fan and three others over the bed. There were no signs of struggle. However we did find one bottle of liquor from the room,” Mishra added.

The police said they have sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination.

“The man hanged himself and the three victims have marks on their throats. It is suspected that they were strangled. A post-mortem report is awaited. We suspect that the incident took place late on Thursday night,” Mishra added.

The police said that the relatives of the couple have been informed about the incident and an FIR will be registered once they give a police complaint.

The landlord of the house said that it appeared that the family was struggling financially.

“They were financially over-burdened as their son did not keep good health ever since he was born. For past two years they have been saving money to spend for his health complications and I never saw them celebrating any festival since. The man was hardworking and paid his rent on time. They had been our tenant for past three years but we never saw them fighting,” said Krishna Vir Singh, the house owner.

“The woman was very polite and always talked to me and my wife cordially... Both were well natured towards us. On Thursday night too we could not hear anything loud noises or fights between them,” he added.