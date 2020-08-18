4,242 cities, 92 Ganga towns and 1.87 crore citizens: All you need to know about Swachh Survekshan 2020

india

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 18:37 IST

Marking the annual exercise of surveying cleanliness across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 20 will announce the results of ‘Swachh Survekshan 2020’ — the fifth such edition in the country.

Organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the event will see a total of 129 awards handed over to the top-performing cities and states in the programme, titled “Swachh Mahotsav”.

Here is everything you need to know about the country’s biggest cleanliness mapping exercise:

• Swachh Survekshan 2020 has been carried out and completed in 28 days.

• The India’s bonafide exercise ranks a total of 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 92 Ganga towns in its fifth edition.

• The government officials state that Swachh Survekshan 2020 saw participation of 1.87 crore citizens.

• Over 5.5 lakh sanitary workers linked to social welfare schemes and over 84,000 informal waste pickers have been brought into the mainstream in the country’s bid to attain improved cleanliness standards.

• During the event, PM Modi will interact with select beneficiaries, swachhagrahis and safai-karmis under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U), from different parts of the country through video conference.

• The dominant theme of Swachh Survekshan aims at generating large scale citizen participation in the mission, pushing cities to compete towards becoming India’s cleanest cities.

• Maintaining a winning streak for three consecutive years, Indore has retained the top position as the cleanest city in India in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

• Mysuru had won the award for the Cleanest City of India in the first edition of the survey.

• The first edition of Swachh Survekshan survey in January 2016 rated 73 majorcities, followed by Swachh Survekshan 2017 conducted in January-February 2017 for ranking 434 cities.

• Swachh Survekshan 2018, which, ranked 4,203 cities, followed by the fourth edition in 2019 which not only covered 4,237 cities but was also the first-of-its-kind completely digital survey completed in a record time of 28 days.