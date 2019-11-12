Taekwondo player loses life for rejecting marriage proposal of a jobless man

india

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 12:12 IST

A 26-year-old district-level taekwondo player from Bhora Khurd in Bilaspur area of Gurugram was shot dead allegedly by a man whose marriage proposal she had rejected, police said

The deceased, Sarita, had completed her DPEd (Diploma in Physical Education) and was looking for a job and the accused was a wrestler and had quit his job as a coach recently.

The incident took place at 4 am on Tuesday when the accused, identified as Sombir Singh, came to meet Sarita, who has represented her district six times in a row, at her residence and allegedly shot her dead with a country-made pistol after she refused to marry him, the police said.

The police said hearing the gunshots, the family members rushed to the spot and found her lying in a pool of blood and the accused fled from the spot. The relatives in their statement told the police that the accused wanted to marry Sarita and was pressuring her but since he had no job she refused to marry him. He often visited them and tried to convince the victim, the police said.

Singh, a native of village Bagdola in Jhajjar, is believed to have estranged relations with his parents and had not visited them in the past many months.

Jai Prakash, station house officer, Bilaspur police station said that they received a call from one of the villagers following which they sent a team to the spot. “The woman was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The body will be handed over to the family members after the post mortem in the afternoon,” he said.

A case of murder was registered at Bilaspur police station and search for Singh is on.