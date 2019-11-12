e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Taekwondo player loses life for rejecting marriage proposal of a jobless man

The deceased, Sarita, had completed her DPEd (Diploma in Physical Education) and was looking for a job and the accused was a wrestler and had quit his job as a coach recently.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2019 12:12 IST
Leena Dhankar
Leena Dhankar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The police said hearing the gunshots, the family members rushed to the spot and found her lying in a pool of blood and the accused fled from the spot.
The police said hearing the gunshots, the family members rushed to the spot and found her lying in a pool of blood and the accused fled from the spot.(File photo for representation)
         

A 26-year-old district-level taekwondo player from Bhora Khurd in Bilaspur area of Gurugram was shot dead allegedly by a man whose marriage proposal she had rejected, police said

The deceased, Sarita, had completed her DPEd (Diploma in Physical Education) and was looking for a job and the accused was a wrestler and had quit his job as a coach recently.

The incident took place at 4 am on Tuesday when the accused, identified as Sombir Singh, came to meet Sarita, who has represented her district six times in a row, at her residence and allegedly shot her dead with a country-made pistol after she refused to marry him, the police said.

The police said hearing the gunshots, the family members rushed to the spot and found her lying in a pool of blood and the accused fled from the spot. The relatives in their statement told the police that the accused wanted to marry Sarita and was pressuring her but since he had no job she refused to marry him. He often visited them and tried to convince the victim, the police said.

Singh, a native of village Bagdola in Jhajjar, is believed to have estranged relations with his parents and had not visited them in the past many months.

Jai Prakash, station house officer, Bilaspur police station said that they received a call from one of the villagers following which they sent a team to the spot. “The woman was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The body will be handed over to the family members after the post mortem in the afternoon,” he said.

A case of murder was registered at Bilaspur police station and search for Singh is on.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News