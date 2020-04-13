e-paper
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu joins growing list of states to extend lockdown till April 30

Tamil Nadu joins growing list of states to extend lockdown till April 30

Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha have already decided to extend the lockdown period till the end of this month.

india Updated: Apr 13, 2020 16:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Modi is set to address the nation tomorrow as the three-week lockdown announced to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease draws to a close.
         

Tamil Nadu became the latest entrant on Monday to join the growing list of states extending the lockdown period. The southern state decided to prolong the lockdown till April 30.

The announcement was made by chief minister K Palaniswami, underlining that the move was in accordance with the recommendations of medical and public health experts.

Palaniswami, pointing out that he favoured prolonging the curbs till the end of this month in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held on Saturday, said several other State chief ministers too batted for extending the restrictions.

Prime Minister Modi is set to address the nation tomorrow as the three-week lockdown announced to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease draws to a close.

The country has so far reported 308 deaths related to the coronavirus disease, 35 in the last 24 hours, and 620 new Covid-19 cases taking the numbers to 9152, according to the Union health ministry data.

Among the states, Maharashtra is the worst hit with 2064 coronavirus cases even as the government readies to hold meetings to discuss ways to implement its plan for the second phase of lockdown.

