Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election live: Governor RN Ravi casts vote in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election live: Governor RN Ravi and his wife Lakshmi cast their votes at a polling booth in Chennai on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election live: In addition to 20 other states and Union Territories, voting is underway for Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu on Friday, marking the commencement of the general election's first phase. A range of political figures and notable personalities voted at various polling stations throughout Tamil Nadu on Friday for the Lok Sabha polls....Read More

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi cast his ballot at a local polling station, joined by Chief Minister MK Stalin, former Chief Ministers O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami, and various political leaders. Ravi and Stalin encouraged citizens to participate enthusiastically and fulfil their democratic responsibility.

Stalin, accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin, DMK leader Kanimozhi (running in Thoothukudi), and BJP leaders L Murugan (contestant in Nilgiris) and Tamilisai Soundararajan (South Chennai candidate), also voted in the same area.

The seven-phase electoral process began at 7 am in 102 parliamentary constituencies in 21 states and Union Territories, with voting continuing until 6 pm

Political parties in fray

The parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu will see competition between the ruling DMK, opposition AIADMK, and BJP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, led by current Chief Minister M K Stalin, the DMK secured a sweeping victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats.

Approximately 6.23 crore voters in Tamil Nadu will determine the fate of 950 candidates by casting their votes across nearly 68,000 polling stations today.

Scroll down for the latest updates on TN Lok Sabha election