Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election live: Governor RN Ravi casts vote in Chennai
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election live: In addition to 20 other states and Union Territories, voting is underway for Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu on Friday, marking the commencement of the general election's first phase. A range of political figures and notable personalities voted at various polling stations throughout Tamil Nadu on Friday for the Lok Sabha polls....Read More
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi cast his ballot at a local polling station, joined by Chief Minister MK Stalin, former Chief Ministers O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami, and various political leaders. Ravi and Stalin encouraged citizens to participate enthusiastically and fulfil their democratic responsibility.
Stalin, accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin, DMK leader Kanimozhi (running in Thoothukudi), and BJP leaders L Murugan (contestant in Nilgiris) and Tamilisai Soundararajan (South Chennai candidate), also voted in the same area.
The seven-phase electoral process began at 7 am in 102 parliamentary constituencies in 21 states and Union Territories, with voting continuing until 6 pm
Political parties in fray
The parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu will see competition between the ruling DMK, opposition AIADMK, and BJP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, led by current Chief Minister M K Stalin, the DMK secured a sweeping victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats.
Approximately 6.23 crore voters in Tamil Nadu will determine the fate of 950 candidates by casting their votes across nearly 68,000 polling stations today.
Scroll down for the latest updates on TN Lok Sabha election
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election live: Governor RN Ravi casts vote in Chennai
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election live: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, accompanied by his wife Lakshmi, exercised their voting rights at a polling station in Chennai during the current Lok Sabha elections. Governor Ravi encouraged citizens to participate actively in the democratic process.
After casting his vote, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said, "This is the festival of democracy. I am immensely happy and proud to have participated in it. This mark (inked finger) is the most beautiful insignia of a citizen."
He added, “I urge all citizens, especially first-time voters, to take part in this festival with full enthusiasm.”
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election live: BJP state chief Annamalai casts vote in Karur
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election live: K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP chief and candidate for the Coimbatore constituency, votes at a polling station in Uthupatti, Karur. He is competing against DMK's Ganapathy P. Rajkumar in the constituency.
“People of Tamil Nadu are with PM Modi. We are confident, our party is strong and the people are with us and June 4 will be a historic result for NDA...In Karnataka, we are expecting a clean sweep this time. BJP will be the number-one party in Telangana... Tamil Nadu this time will deliver a very big resounding result, an increase in vote share...Dravidian politics time is over,” he said.
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election live: Actor Dhanush casts vote in Chennai
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election live: Actor Dhanush participated in the Lok Sabha elections by voting at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai, on Friday. Previously, Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, and Kamal Haasan also exercised their voting rights in Chennai.
Upon casting their votes, these actors interacted with fans and photographers, displaying their inked fingers for the cameras to capture.
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election live: Actor, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay casts his vote in Chennai
Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election live: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay exercised his voting right in Neelankarai, Chennai, as Tamil Nadu participates in the initial phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 polling process.
Along with Tamil Nadu, 20 other states and Union Territories (UTs) are currently in the voting process, which will continue until 6 pm.