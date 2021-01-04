Tamil Nadu minister takes potshot at DMK’s Stalin citing Alagiri’s remark

india

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 15:31 IST

Tamil Nadu Minister S P Velumani on Monday took a dig at DMK president M K Stalin by saying that the latter’s elder brother and expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri himself has said Stalin can never become the Chief Minister of the state.

This remark from the Municipal Administration Minister comes at a time when Stalin has been saying that the DMK would capture power after the Assembly elections scheduled in April-May.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of distributing Pongal gifts, Velumani said Alagiri had made the statement while addressing his supporters in Madurai on Sunday.

Earlier, the Minister said despite a group wanting to prevent distribution of money for Pongal festival, the state government would ensure that the cash reached the beneficiaries without any problem.

He said a little over 10.11 lakh cardholders would get the festival gift and Rs 269.83 crore has been allocated to Coimbatore district.

The gift scheme was started by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, he added.