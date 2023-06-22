Home / India News / Tejas LCA Mk2 fighters get advanced GE-F414 engine. Which other jets have this?

Tejas LCA Mk2 fighters get advanced GE-F414 engine. Which other jets have this?

ByHT News Desk
Jun 22, 2023 04:20 PM IST

The US firm described the Memorandum of Understanding with HAL as a “key element” in strengthening defence cooperation between India and the US.

The General Electric (GE) Aerospace in a landmark announcement on Thursday said that it has signed a pact with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to jointly produce fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk-II -Tejas. This came amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing state visit to the United States.

The agreement will advance GE Aerospace’s earlier commitment to build 99 engines for the IAF as part of the LCA-Mk-II programme.
The agreement will advance GE Aerospace’s earlier commitment to build 99 engines for the IAF as part of the LCA-Mk-II programme.

“The agreement includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace’s F414 engines in India, and GE Aerospace continues to work with the US government to receive the necessary export authorisation for this," the US firm said in a statement.

There are three other jets that have advanced GE-F414 engines - Super Hornet, Growler, and Gripen.

Super Hornet

Developed by American aerospace giant Boeing, the F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornets are twin­-engine, multirole fighter jets that can operate from aircraft carriers. They entered American military service in 1999 (to replace the F-14 Tomcat). The two versions currently in service with the US Navy - single-seat F/A-18E and dual-seat F/A-18F - can perform virtually every mission in the tactical spectrum - from air superiority and precision strikes to escorting other planes or recon of enemy territory and also suppression of enemy air defences.

Also read: Indian ADA to roll Tejas Mark II prototype with F-414 engine by 2024 end

Currently, Australian and Kuwaiti air forces also operate Super Hornets, apart from the US.

Growler

Also by Boeing, the EA-18G Growler is a carrier-based, electronic warfare fighter jet; it is an upgrade of the 18F Super Hornet that entered the US naval service in 2009 with multiple variants. It is also flown by the Royal Australian Air Force. Boeing describes the Growler as 'the most advanced airborne electronic attack (AEA) platform'. The Growler provides tactical jamming and electronic protection to support strike aircraft in high-threat missions.

Gripen

Made by Sweden's Saab AB, the JAS 39 Gripen is a lightweight, single-seater, multirole fighter, versions of which have also been sold to Thailand and leased to Hungary and Czechia, or the Czech Republic. Its key features include an advanced electronic warfare suite that features 'silent networking and total sensor fusion' across a tactical air unit to 'blind and confuse the enemy'. This means if one aircraft is active, the others go passive.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
india hindustan aeronautics limited indian air force tejas plane + 2 more
india hindustan aeronautics limited indian air force tejas plane + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out