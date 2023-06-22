Home / India News / General Electric, HAL sign MoU to build fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force

ByShishir Gupta
Jun 22, 2023 02:59 PM IST

The F414 engines of General Electric Aerospace, a subsidiary of General Electric, will be co-produced in India, and power the indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft.

General Electric (GE) Aerospace, a subsidiary of General Electric, announced on Thursday it will co-produce its F414 engines in India, having signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), with the development coming amid prime minister Narendra Modi's ongoing state visit to the United States.

Washington DC, June 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets H. Lawrence Culp Jr, Chairman and CEO, General Electric and CEO, General Electric Aerospace, at White House in Washington DC, in USA on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(PIB)
The announcement from General Electric Aerospace, made through a press release, came a day after PM Modi's meeting with several top American business executives, including H Lawrence Culp Junior, Chairman and CEO General Electric, and CEO, General Electric Aerospace.

