Telangana 2023: Live updates for Ghanpur, PaIakurthi, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, Wardhanapet, Bhupalpalle
Get the latest vote counting trends for Ghanpur (Station), Palakurthi, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, Wardhanapet, Bhupalpalle seats in Telangana.
The Telangana elections were held on November 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result will be declared on December 3. The Warangal Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Ghanpur (Station), Palakurthi, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, Waradhanapet and Bhupalpalle assembly constituencies. The state witnessed a record voter turnout of 70.60%, whereas in the 2018 election, the voter turnout was recorded at 73.4%. The present tenure of the Telangana government is scheduled to end on January 16, 2024.
In the preceding assembly elections held in December 2018, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, later renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi, emerged victorious and formed the state government by securing 88 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) secured the second position with 19 seats, followed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with two seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured one seat, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) claimed seven seats, and independent candidates secured one seat.
Vote counting updates for Warangal area constituencies:
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Ghanpur
|Result awaited
|Palakurthi
|Yashaswini Mamidala
|INC
|Parkal
|Challa Dharma Reddy
|BRS
|Warangal West
|Naini Rajender Reddy
|INC
|Warangal East
|Konda Surekha
|INC
|Wardhanapet
|Aroori Ramesh
|BRS
|Bhupalpalle
|Gandra Satyanarayana Rao
|INC
2018 Telangana Legislative Assembly election results:
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Ghanpur
|Dr. Thatikonda Rajaiah
|BRS
|Palakurthi
|Errabelli Dayakar Rao
|BRS
|Parkal
|Challa . Dharma Reddy
|BRS
|Warangal West
|Dasyam Vinay Bhasker
|BRS
|Warangal East
|Narendar Nannapuneni
|TRS
|Wardhanapet
|Aroori Ramesh
|TRS
|Bhupalpalle
|Gandra Venkata Ramana
|INC
- Dec 03, 2023 08:35 AM IST
Telangana Election results 2023: Counting has begun
Counting begins for all Warangal constituencies- Ghanpur, Palakurthi, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, Wardhanapet and Bhupalpalle assembly seats.Dec 02, 2023 07:04 PM IST
Telangana poll results: Counting to begin at 8am
