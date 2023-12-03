close_game
Telangana 2023: Live updates for Ghanpur, PaIakurthi, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, Wardhanapet, Bhupalpalle


Telangana 2023: Live updates for Ghanpur, PaIakurthi, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, Wardhanapet, Bhupalpalle

Dec 03, 2023 09:15 AM IST
Get the latest vote counting trends for Ghanpur (Station), Palakurthi, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, Wardhanapet, Bhupalpalle seats in Telangana.

The Telangana elections were held on November 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result will be declared on December 3. The Warangal Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Ghanpur (Station), Palakurthi, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, Waradhanapet and Bhupalpalle assembly constituencies. The state witnessed a record voter turnout of 70.60%, whereas in the 2018 election, the voter turnout was recorded at 73.4%. The present tenure of the Telangana government is scheduled to end on January 16, 2024.

The counting of votes to begin at 8 am on Sunday, December 3.
The counting of votes to begin at 8 am on Sunday, December 3.(File photo)

In the preceding assembly elections held in December 2018, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, later renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi, emerged victorious and formed the state government by securing 88 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) secured the second position with 19 seats, followed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with two seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured one seat, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) claimed seven seats, and independent candidates secured one seat.

Vote counting updates for Warangal area constituencies:

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
GhanpurResult awaited
PalakurthiYashaswini MamidalaINC
ParkalChalla Dharma ReddyBRS
Warangal WestNaini Rajender ReddyINC
Warangal EastKonda SurekhaINC
WardhanapetAroori RameshBRS
BhupalpalleGandra Satyanarayana RaoINC

2018 Telangana Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
GhanpurDr. Thatikonda RajaiahBRS
PalakurthiErrabelli Dayakar RaoBRS
ParkalChalla . Dharma ReddyBRS
Warangal WestDasyam Vinay BhaskerBRS
Warangal EastNarendar NannapuneniTRS
WardhanapetAroori RameshTRS
BhupalpalleGandra Venkata RamanaINC

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Telangana with Hindustan Times.

Telangana Assembly Election: Full Coverage

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:35 AM IST

    Telangana Election results 2023: Counting has begun

    Counting begins for all Warangal constituencies- Ghanpur, Palakurthi, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, Wardhanapet and Bhupalpalle assembly seats.

  • Dec 02, 2023 07:04 PM IST

    Telangana poll results: Counting to begin at 8am

© 2023 HindustanTimes
