Telangana government forms SIT to probe killing of rape accused in encounter, NHRC to grill cops today

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 12:15 IST

The Telangana government late on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate into the alleged police encounter on Friday, in which four persons, accused of raping and murdering a 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian last month, were killed.

The SIT, headed by Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagavath, includes Wanaparthy SP K Apoorva Rao, Mancherial DCP Uday Kumar Reddy, Rachakonda Addl DCP Surender Reddy and Sangaredy DSP Sridhar Reddy, Rachakonda IT cell officer Sridhar Reddy, Koratala CI Raja Sheker Raju and Venu Gopal Reddy, Inspector DCRB, Sangareddy.

The SIT will probe the case under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) read with Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 176 (omission to give notice or information to public servant by person legally bound to give it) along with other all related cases registered in Telangana state as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

The constitution of SIT comes in the wake of the state high court admitting a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition challenging the encounter killings and a team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) conducting a thorough probe.

Two separate petitions had also been filed before the Supreme Court seeking a probe into the alleged encounter.

On December 6, the Cyberabad Police killed Mohammed Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chennakeshavulu accused in the veterinarian rape and murder case in an alleged “retaliatory firing” at Chatanpalli, while the accused were taken for scene recreation at the crime spot.

The seven-member NHRC team, which arrived in Telangana on Saturday, will continue its probe for the third consecutive day on Monday. The team, which had visited Mahabubnagar government hospital and encounter site at Shadnagar on Saturday, recorded the statements of the families of the accused killed in encounter and also the family members of the veterinary doctor.

On Monday, the team is expected to record statements from the police officials involved in the encounter and may seek reports from various departments.