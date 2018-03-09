Telangana: Groom among five killed, bride injured within hours of marriage in road accident

A newly-married groom and four others died while the bride and there others sustained injuries when their Toyota Innova rammed into a tree in Telangana’s Khammam district in the early hours of Friday.

Khammam assistant superintendent of police Prasanna Kumar said the incident happened at Pallipadu village as the driver reportedly dozed off and lost control over the steering.

The marriage party was returning to the groom’s place at Wardhannapet in Warangal district.

Police identified the deceased as Ramakrishna Prasad (the groom), his close relatives Sridevi, Padma and Sarath, besides driver Venu.

Bride Ammaji Durga and three children – Ramam, Mahathi and Krishna--who received grievous injuries, were shifted to Khammam district government hospital.

The marriage took place at a temple in Tanuku in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday night.

The bride is from Rajahmundry in East Godavari district.

A case has been registered over the incident and investigation is on, the ASP said.