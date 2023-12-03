Telangana Results Live: Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar, Nampally counting
Telangana went to the polls on November 30 to elect 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. A total of 32.6 million eligible voters participated in this democratic process and determined the fate of 2,290 candidates. By 5 pm, the state had recorded an impressive voter turnout of 63.9 percent. This blog will provide the latest information on Secunderabad Lok Sabha Constituency. It consists of Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar and Nampally assembly constituencies. The votes will be counted, and the result will be declared on December 3.
The Secunderabad assembly constituency witnessed a 54.30% voter turnout during the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections. In that election, BRS secured 47.4% votes, while the Congress party received 28.7% of the total votes.
Counting is underway for Secunderabad area constituencies.
|Constituency
|Leading MLA
|Party
|Musheerabad
|Result awaited
|Secunderabad
|Result awaited
|Amberpet
|Result awaited
|Khairatabad
|P. Vijaya Reddy
|INC
|Jubilee Hills
|Mohammed Azharuddin
|INC
|Sanath Nagar
|Result awaited
|NampaIIy
|Result awaited
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Secunderabad area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Musheerabad
|Muta Gopal
|TRS
|Secunderabad
|T Padma Rao
|TRS
|Amberpet
|Kaleru Venkatesham
|TRS
|Khairatabad
|Danam Nagender
|TRS
|Jubilee Hills
|Maganti Gopinath
|TRS
|Sanath Nagar
|Talasani Srinivas Yadav
|TRS
|Nampally
|Jaffar Hussain
|AIMIM
- Dec 03, 2023 09:12 AM IST
Telangana Election Results 2023: Mohammed Azharuddin takes early lead from Jubilee Hills
Congress candidate Mohammed Azharuddin is leading from Jubilee HillsDec 03, 2023 09:11 AM IST
Telangana Election Results 2023: P. Vijaya Reddy is leading from Khairatabad
Congress candidate P. Vijaya Reddy is leading from Khairatabad seatDec 02, 2023 10:00 PM IST
Telangana Election Results 2023: Counting begins for Secunderabad constituencies
Counting behgins for all Secunderabad area constituencies - Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar and Nampally.Dec 01, 2023 03:43 PM IST
Telangana poll results: Counting will begin at 8 am
