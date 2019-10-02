The Mahatma of Sabarmati Ashram | Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

india

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 11:28 IST

On Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, Hindustan Times visits one of the first Ashrams set up by him in India. Envisioned as a centre of moral and communal living, the Sabarmati Ashram was Gandhi’s home for over a decade, and played a key role in shaping his idea of Satyagraha. Sadly, after 1930, the Father of the Nation never set foot in the Ashram again, and it was disbanded soon after. Here’s what remains of the Ashram which once hosted the likes of Vinoba Bhave, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Kalam Azad and Rabindranath Tagore.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 11:28 IST