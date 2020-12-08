‘This is not LoC,’ AAP tweets after Delhi Police clarify Kejriwal not under ‘house arrest’

india

After the Delhi Police on Tuesday clarified that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not put under house arrest and the claims earlier made by the Aam Aadmi Party were totally “baseless and unfounded”, the party again posted a photo of the heavy police deployment in front of Kejriwal’s house and said this is not Line of control. “No! This is not LOC. This is CM’s residence. Does the Chief Minister of India’s capital deserve this treatment? His crime? He supported India’s farmers,” the party wrote after tweeting several photos and videos of Kejriwal’s house. It also said AAP MP Bhagwant Mann was stopped from meeting Kejriwal.

No! This is not LOC. This is CM's residence.



Does the Chief Minister of India's capital deserve this treatment?



His crime? He supported India's #farmers#BJPHouseArrestsKejriwal #आज_भारत_बंद_है pic.twitter.com/XB5offInZ4 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 8, 2020

“Heavy police force deployed and have surrounded the residence of CM. Entry/exit of people has been banned. But police is allowing BJP councillors to protest right in front of the gate,” the party tweeted.

Latest visuals from CM @ArvindKejriwal's residence.



Heavy police force deployed and have surrounded the residence of CM. Entry/exit of people has been banned.



But police is allowing BJP councillors to protest right in front of the gate. #BJPHouseArrestsKejriwal pic.twitter.com/61uThHcnV7 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 8, 2020

Delhi Police has repeatedly refuted AAP’s claim that Kejriwal’s movement has been restricted. Delhi’s Special CP Satish Golchha said Kejriwal has been meeting his usual engagements and has also gone out of his residence. “There is adequate security in the area to maintain peace and to prevent any untoward incident,” he said, adding that there will be police intervention if there is any attempt to block the movement of any leader or person.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday morning Kejriwal has been put under house arrest as not even his domestic help has been allowed to enter his house. The CM had to cancel all his scheduled meetings on Tuesday, he said.

“On a day when the entire country is supporting the farmers in the Bharat Bandh, the Central government’s home ministry has asked the Delhi Police to not allow Kejriwal to leave his residence. Yesterday, when Kejriwal, along with all his Cabinet colleagues, went to Singhu border to meet the protesting farmers as a sewadar, the BJP-led Central government got scared. It is the same way as they got upset when Kejriwal did not allow the Delhi Police to convert nine stadiums into temporary jails for the farmers,” Bhardwaj said.