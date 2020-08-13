e-paper
Three-day old baby in Tripura dies after swab taken for Covid-19 test, govt orders probe

Three-day old baby in Tripura dies after swab taken for Covid-19 test, govt orders probe

The fbaby’s parents said he started bleeding from the nose after his swab sample was taken and died shortly thereafter.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 20:33 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Priyanka Deb Barman| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Agartala
The newborn allegedly died after his swab sample was taken for a Covid-19 test.
The newborn allegedly died after his swab sample was taken for a Covid-19 test.(Representative Photo/Getty images)
         

The Tripura government on Thursday ordered a departmental inquiry into the death of a three-day old baby boy at a hospital who died soon allegedly after his swab was taken for Covid-19 test.

The inquiry order came a day after the baby’s parents accused doctors of being responsible for the death claiming that the baby was healthy till collection of swab samples for Covid-19 test. The baby underwent the test as his mother is also Covid-19 positive.

The baby was born at state-run Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital on August 10 and he died on Wednesday allegedly after his swab samples were collected.

“A three-member team has been formed to inquire into the death of the baby. The team will submit its report in the next three days. We will know the details about the case after getting their report,” said director of Health Department Dr. Subhasish Debbarma.

He added that he was not aware of the baby’s Covid-19 test reports but said that his mother had tested positive.

According to the baby’s mother and other relatives, the baby started bleeding from the nose after swab samples were collected from his nose. They claimed that the doctors on duty assured them that he would be alright but he died after sometime.

Additional chief secretary SK Rakesh told reporters that the baby’s death was not related to collection of swab samples. But authorities were waiting for the autopsy report to know the cause of death.

Earlier on August 2, a two-day old baby girl, also a Covid-19 positive, had died. Till now, 44 Covid-19 patients have died in Tripura while two died by suicide.

Ashok Gehlot counters BJP, says will seek trust vote. House meets tomorrow
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Forget what happened’: Sachin Pilot among audience, Ashok Gehlot hits reset
India’s retail inflation for July rises 6.93% as food prices climb nearly 10%
Covid-19 vaccine production may start in early 2021, says AstraZeneca
No objection if SC transfers Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI: Rhea Chakraborty
‘Defence Ministry estimates 4 lakh crore orders in 5-7 years’: Rajnath Singh
