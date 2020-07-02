‘Tiger abhi zinda hai’: BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia hits out at MP Congress

india

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:11 IST

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday hit out at Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders for “levelling charges against him” and sought to silence his critics by saying “Tiger abhi zinda hai”.

The Rajya Sabha member was in Bhopal to attend the expansion of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet and other programmes.

Addressing BJP workers at the state party office, Scindia said, “Congress leaders have been levelling charges against me for 90 days but I didn’t say anything. Today, I wish to tell people that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his ministerial colleagues, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma and lakhs of BJP workers were in service of people, the Congress leaders were only hurling accusations while confined in air conditioned rooms. These leaders are not concerned about Madhya Pradesh and its 7.5 crore people but their own business.”

“I wish to tell both of them. Kamal Nath ji and Digvijay Singh ji! Please listen, both of you- Tiger abhi zinda hai,” he said, lashing out at the Congress, the party he was associated with for many years before quitting it in March this year.

Continuing his attack against the previous Congress government, Scindia added, “Service to people can be rendered with the feeling of service only. It can’t be done merely through speeches. But the Congress government lacked this feeling. Congress has been hurling accusations for a long time but now we will give a befitting reply to it. Ninety days have passed. Now, it’s time of war.”

He said, “I will work for the party workers as a shield and a sword both.The Scindia family has always stood by the truth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not working as a Prime Minister but a ‘pradhan sevak’. Our ministers too are a team of ‘sevak’ for people. This is not a time of celebration but to work to ensure justice to people after the injustice meted out to them in the Congress’ 15 months rule.”

Reacting to Scindia’s remarks, state Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopia said, “The same remark- Tiger abhi zinda hai - had earlier come from chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It’s just to motivate the party workers as both of them know that BJP is going to lose all the 24 assembly seats in the bypolls and Congress will form its government again.”

-Ends