e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / TMC leader dons PPE to take man with Covid-19 symptoms to hospital

TMC leader dons PPE to take man with Covid-19 symptoms to hospital

A video of Patnaik, riding the bike wearing a PPE, and carrying Barik to the hospital has gone viral on social media.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 14:42 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Jhargram (West Bengal)
A youth leader of ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal’s Jhargram district bought and wore a PPE to take a man with Covid-19 symptoms for testing.
A youth leader of ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal’s Jhargram district bought and wore a PPE to take a man with Covid-19 symptoms for testing. (Sonu Mehta/HT File photo used for representational purpose only)
         

Wearing PPE, a TMC leader in West Bengal’s Jhargram district carried a man having Covid-like symptoms on a bike to the hospital after his family failed to arrange an ambulance.

Satyakam Patnaik, the president of the Trinamool Congress’ youth wing in Gopiballavpur, said on Wednesday that he got to know from his party’s workers that Amal Barik (43), a migrant worker who recently returned to his village, was having a high fever over the last five-six days.

However, the family could not arrange for an ambulance or a vehicle to take him to the hospital. Also, no one was coming forward to help the family, suspecting him to be infected by the coronavirus.

“After getting to know about it, I was only thinking that how can we let a person suffer like this. I asked two- three party workers to arrange a bike and rushed to a pharmacy and bought the PPE. Then I went to his house in Sijua village on Monday,” Patnaik said.

“Barik’s wife and his two children were tense about his condition. His wife repeatedly pleaded to go to the hospital with him. However, I convinced her and took him to the Gopiballavpur Superspeciality Hospital on the bike,” he added.

The doctors there examined Barik, prescribed some medicines and asked him to stay at home.

Patnaik then took Barik to his home, about 3 km away from the hospital.

A video of Patnaik, riding the bike wearing a PPE, and carrying Barik to the hospital has gone viral on social media.

“I want to stand with the people amid this pandemic. I have ordered four more personal protective equipment (PPE), in case I need it again,” Patnaik said.

Former Lok Sabha member from Jhargram and TMC spokesperson Uma Soren said the party’s youth workers are always ready to help the people.

“In case of any need, people should reach out to us and we will be there with them,” she said.

tags
top news
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
CM Ashok Gehlot repeats ‘forgive and forget’ mantra, twice in 2 days
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
Rajasthan CM Gehlot calls for CLP meet this evening, Pilot to attend
Rajasthan CM Gehlot calls for CLP meet this evening, Pilot to attend
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair recovers from Covid-19 - Report
Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair recovers from Covid-19 - Report
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In