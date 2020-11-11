TN Health Minister to sue opposition leader Stalin for defamation

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 13:27 IST

Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar has said he would file a defamation suit against opposition leader MK Stalin of the DMK for making “false remarks” about agriculture minister R Doraikkannu who died on October 21 due to Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Vijayabaskar condemned Stalin for indulging in “cheap politics” and released medical records of Doraikkannu, 72 from Kauvery hospital in Chennai where he was admitted on October 13. Doraikkannu had co-morbidities and was on life support. He had been shifted from a government hospital in Villupuram. The death summary notes cause of death as septic shock and Covid induced pneumonia.

Last week, Stalin had said in a statement that there is mystery surrounding Doraikkanu’s death and accused the AIADMK of corruption. Citing local reports Stalin claimed that money was kept in the late minister’s house for election related expenses and the ruling party had pressured the family to return the money which could be anywhere between Rs 300 and 800 crore. “Only after the family guaranteed to return the money was his death declared,” Stalin said in his statement adding that the income tax department and election commission must take action.

“It is our bad luck that such a person is in the opposition,” Vijayabaskhar said, recalling that Stalin’s father M Karunanidhi was also treated in the same private hospital. He added that the state government provided all necessary medicines for DMK’s J Anbazhagan treatment before he also died due to Covid.

DMK leaders said if the issue goes to court, the truth will come out. “Let them file,” said senior DMK leader and MLA M Subramanian. “Why hasn’t any minister said anything about the Rs 800 crore which we said is stashed by benamis? They are filing defamation only on the matter of us saying there is mystery in his (Doraikkannu’s) death. We have also said there is mystery surrounding Jayalalithaa’s death - why aren’t they filing defamation for that?”