e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / India News

Toll in police firing on anti-Citizenship Act protesters in Assam rises to 4

The two men who died over the weekend were among 27 injured protesters who were admitted to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

india Updated: Dec 15, 2019 14:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
A security patrol in Guwahati which was rocked by protests against the Citizenship Act on Thursday.
A security patrol in Guwahati which was rocked by protests against the Citizenship Act on Thursday.(PTI)
         

The toll in Thursday’s police firing in Assam on protesters against the Citizenship Act rose to four with two more succumbing to their injuries at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

“Two more people died people died of injuries in the hospital on Saturday and Sunday. Ishwar Nayak and Abdul Alim were injured in the firing,” said Ramen Talukdar, spokesperson of GMCH.

The two men were among 27 injured protesters who were admitted to the GMCH. Police claimed that some of the injured had been hit by rubber bullets. On Sunday, authorities relaxed curfew in Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district for several hours.

On Saturday, a truck driver died in central Assam’s Sonitpur district after rampaging protesters set his vehicle on fire.

The Assam government had deployed police, paramilitary forces and the army as well as protests broke out in many parts of Assam and North-East following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Parliament on Wednesday and took a violent turn on Thursday after President Ram Nath Kovind signed it into law.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s government also carried out an extensive reshuffle of the police force to clamp down on the protests.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The protests across the length of the state and forced the cancellation of a summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe that was scheduled to be held in Guwahati.

On Friday, the powerful All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the amended Citizenship Act.

tags
top news
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act in Jharkhand
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act in Jharkhand
Internet cut off in parts of Bengal amid protests against Citizenship Act
Internet cut off in parts of Bengal amid protests against Citizenship Act
1st ODI LIVE: Joseph gets Rohit, India lose 3rd wicket after steady stand
1st ODI LIVE: Joseph gets Rohit, India lose 3rd wicket after steady stand
‘They could go for big money’ - Ponting identifies players ahead of auction
‘They could go for big money’ - Ponting identifies players ahead of auction
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
‘I will be very surprised’: Shastri names player who can own No.4 spot
‘I will be very surprised’: Shastri names player who can own No.4 spot
Google wants US Fed Reserve to follow India’s UPI example
Google wants US Fed Reserve to follow India’s UPI example
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news