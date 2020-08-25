e-paper
Tributes pour in for Arun Jaitley

“On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitleyji. I miss my friend a lot. Arunji served India diligently. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary,” PM tweeted.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 05:55 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonali Jaitley, daughter of late Arun Jaitley, pays tribute to her father on his first death anniversary, at BK Dutt colony, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, August 24, 2020. (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other national leaders paid their respects to the late Arun Jaitley on Monday on the occasion of his first death anniversary.

“On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitleyji. I miss my friend a lot. Arunji served India diligently. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary,” PM tweeted.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s social media handle posted a video with the message: “He left us early but he also left behind indelible imprints on the Indian economy, law, governance and probity in public life. His impeccable life will serve as a guiding path for the talented future generations.”

Union home minister Amit Shah remembered Jaitley as “an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity” and described him as “multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to the nation.”

Jaitley, 66, was admitted to New Delhi’s AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of uneasiness.

He died of multiple organ failure on August 24 last year.

Jaitley’s daughter Sonali Jaitley-Bakshi, a lawyer, posted a picture of her early childhood and tweeted: “Today marks one year without my father. Do I miss him? Yes. Do I miss his presence? Never, for he is always with me. I love you, dad --- thanks for everything.”

His son, Rohan Jaitley, shared old photographs of the leader and tweeted, “It’s been a year since you left us, dad @arunjaitley. In many ways, it feels like it was just yesterday. The pain is still as fresh. But so is my resolve to live by your values, principles and vision. You are always with us. So missed, so loved.”

