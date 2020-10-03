e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Tripura scribes wear black badges to protest against CM’s ‘threat’ over reporting of state’s Covid-19 situation

Tripura scribes wear black badges to protest against CM’s ‘threat’ over reporting of state’s Covid-19 situation

The journalists on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti gathered to protest against comments made by chief minister Deb during the foundation-stone laying ceremony of a special economic zone in South Tripura on September 11.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2020 01:05 IST
Priyanka Debbarman | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Priyanka Debbarman | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Journalists wear black badges to protest against CM’s comments on reporting of Covid-19 situation in state.
Journalists wear black badges to protest against CM’s comments on reporting of Covid-19 situation in state. (Bijoy Debnath/Facebook)
         

A group of journalists gathered at the Agartala Press Club on Friday wearing black ribbons to protest against chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s alleged threat against media coverage of the state’s drive to contain Covid-19.

The journalists on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti gathered to protest against comments made by chief minister Deb during the foundation-stone laying ceremony of a special economic zone in South Tripura on September 11 said that he will not forgive some newspapers for creating confusion regarding the state’s handling of the pandemic.

“Some newspapers are trying to confuse people....History will not forgive them, people of Tripura will not forgive them and I Biplab Deb will not forgive them. I do whatever I say, history is testimony to that,” Deb had said, according to news agency PTI.

Following this incident journalists from Tripura had served three days notice to the chief minister asking him to withdraw his statement. CM Deb said that he did not mean to threaten anyone through his statement.

The journalists said that they will stick to their movement and send representatives seeking intervention from the Prime Minister, Home minister and Press Council of India.

The president of Agartala Press Club Subal Kumar Dey said, “We work on behalf of the people. But freedom of expression of the media has been trampled in the past 30 months. The officials are not allowed to speak to the media, journalists are threatened and assaulted in different parts of the state.”

Dey said that the movement will continue unless the chief minister withdraws his statement. He further added, “We demand that the chief minister withdraws his statement, give justice to assaulted mediapersons or else our movement will continue.”

(with inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
Delhi’s record of 150 deaths due to fire in 2019 is highest in last 5 years
Delhi’s record of 150 deaths due to fire in 2019 is highest in last 5 years
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
IPL 2020: Priyam Garg stars as Sunrisers Hyderabad get the better of Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2020: Priyam Garg stars as Sunrisers Hyderabad get the better of Chennai Super Kings
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
Now actor Akshat’s family wants Bihar police to probe his death in Mumbai
Now actor Akshat’s family wants Bihar police to probe his death in Mumbai
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In