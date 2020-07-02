e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Tripura man ends life after failing to buy smartphone for daughter’s online classes

Tripura man ends life after failing to buy smartphone for daughter’s online classes

The daughter, a Class 10 student, demanded a smartphone for herself so that she could continue her online classes. But her father managed to buy an ordinary phone which the girl didn’t like and smashed the phone. This led to an argument between them.

india Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:40 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
A 50-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide following an argument with his daughter over his failure to buy a smartphone at a village in Sepahijala District of Tripura.
A 50-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide following an argument with his daughter over his failure to buy a smartphone at a village in Sepahijala District of Tripura.(File photo for representation)
         

A 50-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide following an argument with his daughter over his failure to buy a smartphone at a village in Sepahijala District of Tripura.

The incident came to notice on Wednesday, police said.

Police said that the deceased’s daughter, a Class 10 student, demanded a smartphone for herself so that she could continue her online classes. But her father managed to buy an ordinary phone on Tuesday which she didn’t like and smashed the phone. This led to an argument between them after which he was last seen moving to his room. The next day, he was found dead in his room.

“ We inquired some locals and his family about the matter. During our investigation, we got to know that there was an argument in his house over his failure to buy a smartphone for his daughter. We conducted post mortem and handed over the body to them. We took an unnatural death case,” said officer in-charge of Madhupur police station Tapas Das.

tags
top news
Pandemic teaches a tragic lesson in migration
Pandemic teaches a tragic lesson in migration
CRPF personnel killed, terrorist shot down in encounter in Srinagar’s Malabagh
CRPF personnel killed, terrorist shot down in encounter in Srinagar’s Malabagh
Need to further enhance our operational capabilities: IAF chief
Need to further enhance our operational capabilities: IAF chief
Rising asymptomatic Covid cases trigger change in home isloation guidelines
Rising asymptomatic Covid cases trigger change in home isloation guidelines
Allegations of mishandling of Covid patients’ bodies fly thick and fast
Allegations of mishandling of Covid patients’ bodies fly thick and fast
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
‘Fair & Lovely’ cream rebranded‘Glow & Lovely’
‘Fair & Lovely’ cream rebranded‘Glow & Lovely’
Covid update: Modi, Putin discussion; 3.6 lakh people recover; 1st plasma bank
Covid update: Modi, Putin discussion; 3.6 lakh people recover; 1st plasma bank
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In