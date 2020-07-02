Tripura man ends life after failing to buy smartphone for daughter’s online classes

india

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:40 IST

A 50-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide following an argument with his daughter over his failure to buy a smartphone at a village in Sepahijala District of Tripura.

The incident came to notice on Wednesday, police said.

Police said that the deceased’s daughter, a Class 10 student, demanded a smartphone for herself so that she could continue her online classes. But her father managed to buy an ordinary phone on Tuesday which she didn’t like and smashed the phone. This led to an argument between them after which he was last seen moving to his room. The next day, he was found dead in his room.

“ We inquired some locals and his family about the matter. During our investigation, we got to know that there was an argument in his house over his failure to buy a smartphone for his daughter. We conducted post mortem and handed over the body to them. We took an unnatural death case,” said officer in-charge of Madhupur police station Tapas Das.