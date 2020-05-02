e-paper
Home / India News / Tripura to conduct exams in degree, diploma and engineering colleges in July but with a caveat

Tripura to conduct exams in degree, diploma and engineering colleges in July but with a caveat

University examinations in Tripura will be held in July only if the situation stays normal till then.

india Updated: May 02, 2020 13:00 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Tripura had two coronavirus patients who have been cured and discharged.
Tripura had two coronavirus patients who have been cured and discharged.
         

Government degree, diploma and engineering colleges in Tripura will hold final examinations in July end if the situation remains normal, said state education minister Ratan Lal Nath.

The decision was made following a meeting between vice chancellors and registrars of Maharaja Bir Bikram University (MBB), only state government-run university of the state, and Tripura (Central) University on Friday.

“We have decided to conduct the examinations for the 2nd, 4th and 6th semesters in government-run degree and diploma engineering colleges and 2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th semesters for degree engineering colleges in July end. The decision on the new schedule was taken in accordance with the UGC guidelines. The examinations will be conducted if the situation is normal like now,” Nath told the reporters at state’s civil secretariat on Friday late evening.

Besides, an integrated master degree course in commerce and chemistry would be introduced in the MBB University. Introduction of other courses, like a diploma course in retail, social management, GST and Spanish language is also in consideration.

There are 22 general degree colleges and seven technical institutes under the higher education department.

Online classes for these degree and technical colleges including MBB University have already started.

