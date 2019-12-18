e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / India News / Trying to delay the inevitable, Centre to Supreme Court on Delhi gang-rape convict’s review petition

Trying to delay the inevitable, Centre to Supreme Court on Delhi gang-rape convict’s review petition

During the course of hearing, Akshay’s lawyer AP Singh had pleaded that his client should not be given death penalty.

india Updated: Dec 18, 2019 12:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of a protest against rape cases in the country.
File photo of a protest against rape cases in the country. (HT File Photo )
         

There were demands of showing no mercy to Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the four convicts awaiting death penalty in connection with the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case, during the hearing on his review petition.

The Solicitor General, opposing any leniency to Akshay, said, “There are crimes when humanity is put to shame. There are crimes when God cries that this girl could not be saved, and also that monsters were born. There can be no mercy in such a case.”

“The lawyers for accused are trying to delay the inevitable. They file some Petition, then file mercy, then withdraw it. I urge your Lordships to decide this at the earliest,” he added.

Akshay’s lawyer AP Singh, meanwhile, pleaded that his client should not be given death penalty. “Death penalty is a primitive method of punishment; execution kills the crime and not the criminal,” said Singh.

He also said that the 23-year-old woman’s dying declaration did not name any person. “The cause of death was Septicemia and drug overdose,” said Singh adding, “Forged reports were prepared. Akshay Kumar Singh was falsely implicated in the case. Everything was fabricated to book him.”

The lawyer said that he is in possession of new facts which prove that Akshay was convicted under media, public and political pressure. “Akshay is an innocent and poor man,” said Singh.

Raising questions on the submissions made by key witness and 23-year-old woman’s friend, Singh said the testimony is unreliable.

The order will be pronounced at 1pm today.

The case is being heard by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court after Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde recused himself from hearing the matter citing personal grounds.

The new bench comprises of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and SA Bopanna.

Akshay moved the court seeking review of its 2017 verdict which upheld the death penalty awarded to him and three others in the case. He sought modification and leniency in the sentence.

Notably, Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan were part of the court’s bench which rejected the review petitions of other three convicts in the case and upheld the death penalty.

In May 2017, Mukesh, Akshay, Pawan and Vinay had knocked the doors of the apex court against a Delhi High Court order which confirmed the capital punishment awarded to them by the trial court in September 2013.

In a voluminous judgement, the bench of the top court had held the attitude of offenders as “bestial proclivity” and said, “It sounds like a story from a different world where humanity is treated with irreverence.”

Subsequently, the three convicts besides Akshay had sought review of the judgment but it was dismissed.

They are facing the gallows for rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012.

Besides four convicts, prime accused Ram Singh had committed suicide in the Tihar jail during the trial of the case. Another accused in the matter was a minor and had appeared before a juvenile justice court.

tags
top news
SC refuses to stop citizenship law, sends notice to Centre on 60 petitions
SC refuses to stop citizenship law, sends notice to Centre on 60 petitions
‘Trying to delay inevitable’: Centre to SC on Delhi gang-rape convict plea
‘Trying to delay inevitable’: Centre to SC on Delhi gang-rape convict plea
Mamata is back to the streets over the citizenship law. Here is her plan
Mamata is back to the streets over the citizenship law. Here is her plan
Dissatisfaction brewing, but UP BJP confident of handling it
Dissatisfaction brewing, but UP BJP confident of handling it
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
The rise of online shopping: Department stores are permanent exhibitions
Virat Kohli 56 runs away from going past SA legend Jacques Kallis
Virat Kohli 56 runs away from going past SA legend Jacques Kallis
Death sentence puts Pervez Musharraf’s legacy over India-Pak ties in focus
Death sentence puts Pervez Musharraf’s legacy over India-Pak ties in focus
Health Wise: How can I prevent allergies?
Health Wise: How can I prevent allergies?
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news