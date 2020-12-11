TTD files case against fake website promising home delivery of laddu prasadam

india

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 15:31 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), an independent trust that manages the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, has filed a first information report (FIR) against a website that promised to deliver Srivari laddu prasadam anywhere in the world.

The police of East police station in Tirupati have launched an investigation into the matter as it registered a complaint about hurting the sentiments of the devotees. Meanwhile, the website was taken down now by the IT cell of TTD, a day after it was launched on December 6.

Meanwhile, the trust’s chairman YV Subba Reddy launched the second phase of ‘Gudiko-Gomata’ programme at Sri Venkateswara Temple, Jubilee Hills on Thursday. The programme is part of a campaign for the preservation of Indian cows. During the programme, Reddy urged people to donate Indian breeds of cows and calf to the trust.

TTD manages operations and finances of India’s richest temple Tirumala in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. The temple is also among the most visited religious centre in the world.