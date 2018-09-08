Two trekkers die after falling into crevice of Kolahoi glacier in Jammu and Kashmir

Two trekkers were killed on Friday when they fell into a crevice of a glacier in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.

A group of three trekkers fell into a crevice at Kolahoi glacier, 26 km from the famous tourist destination Pahalgam. Teams of police, disaster relief force and local volunteers were rushed to the spot for rescue operations by the district administration, police said.

The trekkers have been identified as Naveed Jeelani, a junior state administrative service officer and Adil Shah.

The third trekker, Hazik Beigh, was seriously injured and has been airlifted for treatment.

Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan has requisitioned an Air Force helicopter through the Civil Aviation Department and sought the army’s help to bring out the dead and the injured from the crevice and airlift the injured to the hospital.

