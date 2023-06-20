Home / India News / Uniform Civil Code implementation will cause problems for Hindus too: Uddhav Thackeray

Uniform Civil Code implementation will cause problems for Hindus too: Uddhav Thackeray

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2023 05:04 PM IST

Last week, the Law Commission of India asked for ideas from public and religious bodies on Uniform Civil Code.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said his party supports Uniform Civil Code but cautioned it will also cause problems for Hindus.

“We support Uniform Civil Code, but those who are bringing it should not think that it will only cause problems for Muslims, but it will also cause problems for Hindus and many questions will arise... Ban cow slaughter from Kashmir to Kanyakumari as there is no ban on cow slaughter. Former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar himself used to say that if there is a shortage of cows in the state, we will import them”, the Shiv Sena UBT faction chief was quoted by ANI as saying.

On Sunday, Thackeray had said,"We welcome the Uniform Civil Code for all but would it adversely affect Hindus? If they (BJP) could not implement the ban on cow slaughter in the entire country, how can the UCC be implemented?"

Last week, the Law Commission of India asked for ideas from public and religious bodies on Uniform Civil Code, again bringing back the contentious issue in election year.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party has defended the move, the Congress and other opposition parties have dubbed it as the Centre's ‘desperation’ to continue with polarisation agenda.

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray.(ANI)
In a statement, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "No reasons have been given by the Law Commission on why the subject is being revisited except for vague references to "the relevance and importance of the subject and also, various court orders". “This latest attempt represents the Modi government's desperation for a legitimate justification of its continuing agenda of polarisation and diversion from its glaring failures”, he added.

BJP's former ally Janata Dal (United) had said the Uniform Civil Code is not a ‘political instrumentality’ to be hurriedly imposed. On Monday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar evaded reporters on the question, citing sweltering heatwave gripping the state.

The Trinamool Congress accused the Centre of fanning divisive politics out of ‘desperation’. "When you cannot deliver on jobs. When you cannot control price rise. When you rip the social fabric. When you fail to keep every promise made. All you can do, in your desperation, is to fan the flame with your deeply divisive politics before 2024. Uniform Civil Code", TMC MP Derek O'Brien was quoted by PTI as saying.

(With PTI inputs)

