Won't take to the streets against Uniform Civil Code because...: Jamiat chief

As the Law Commission has started a fresh consultation process on Uniform Civil Code triggering speculation that it would become a reality before the 2024 Lok Sabha election Jamiat chief Arshad Madani on Sunday issued an appeal stating that they would oppose the UCC but won't take to the streets against the Uniform Civil Code. "We have our personal laws for the last 1,300 years. We will stick to that. But we won't like to hit the streets to protest UCC. No government after the Independence did this and we believe there is no need for that. The more there will protests, the Hindus and the Muslims will become distant and the mission of the ill-intentioned people will be fulfilled," Madani said. Read | 'BJP hyping Uniform Civil Code issue to win Lok Sabha election': Congress leader Jamiat chief Arshad Madani said the more there will be protests, there will be more division between Hindu-Muslims.(Vijay Gohil)

Ittehad-e-Millat Council president Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan said implementing UCC is just a tool for the BJP to win the elections. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board said it considered Uniform Civil Code unnecessary, impractical and extremely harmful for the country. "The board feels it necessary to reiterate its stand that the Muslim personal law is derived from Quran and Sunnah and hence even Muslims are not authorised to make any changes...So, the government or any other external source trying to bring any change in these laws will only lead to chaos and disorder in the society which can not be executed by any sensible government," the statement issued by the AIMPLB read.

The fresh consultation on the issue being sought by the law commission has been slammed by the opposition parties. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the earlier law commission published a consultation report in 2018 on the issue and strangely the present law commission did not make it clear why the fresh consultation is needed.

