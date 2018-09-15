Unemployed, frustrated men commit rape, says MLA on Haryana gangrape

The wife of Union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, and BJP MLA from Haryana, Premlata Singh has said that rapes were committed by youths, who are unemployed and frustrated about their future, triggering a furore on social media.

“Youths who are frustrated, unemployed, do not have future in sight, commit such crimes (rape). This is a very bad trend,” Premlata, legislator of Uchana Kalan, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The MLA, who had defeated the powerful Dushyant Chautala of INLD to win the constituency, was commenting on the alleged gangrape of a 20-year-old woman in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district on Wednesday.

Her comments were widely criticised on social media. A Twitter user highlighted the number of unemployed people in his response.

The victim in the rape is a Class 10 school topper and was awarded by the government. An army soldier posted in Rajasthan has been identified as one of the main accused in the case.

Premlata is not the first leader to make such comments on rape. A khap panchayat leader in Haryana’s Jind district had blamed eating noodles for the growing incidents of rapes, saying noodles led to hormonal imbalance evoking urge to indulge in acts of sex and rape.

Several other leaders have blamed the rise of rapes on growing modernisation and on girls going out late in the night and “dressing improperly”.

