Unlock-1 SOPs for malls mandates 6-ft distance, face masks, children play areas to be closed

india

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 22:22 IST

Following the government decision to begin a phased exit from lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic through three phases of ‘Unlock’, the union health ministry on Wednesday evening released the standard operating procedures to be followed at certain public places including shopping malls, religious places of worship, restaurants and hotels, which will open up for business starting June 8 as part of Unlock 1.

Here’s the list of SOPs that the management of malls have been asked to follow while conducting operations.

1. Mall entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions

2. Only asymptomatic customers and visitors shall be allowed

3. All workers, customers or visitors to be allowed entry to malls only if using face cover or masks

4. The face cover or masks have to be worn at all times inside the shopping mall

5. Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about Covid-19 to be displayed prominently in malls

6. Staggering of visitors to be done, if possible at the premises

7. Adequate manpower shall be deployed by the mall management for ensuring social distancing norms

8. All employees who are at higher risk i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions and should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public

9. Shopping mall management to facilitate work from home, wherever feasible.

10. Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises, while following social distancing norms has to be done

11. Valet parking shall be operational with operating staff wearing face covers/ masks and gloves as appropriate. A proper disinfection of steering, door handles, keys, etc. of the vehicles should be taken up

12. Any shops, stalls, cafeteria etc., outside and within the premises shall follow social distancing norms at all times

13. Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises

14. Preferably separate entry and exits for visitors, workers and goods/supplies shall be organized

15. The staff for home deliveries shall be screened thermally by the shopping mall authorities prior to allowing home deliveries

16. Required precautions while handling supplies, inventories and goods in the shopping mall shall be ensured

17. Proper queue management and disinfection shall be organized

18. Maintaining physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet, when queuing up for entry and inside the shopping mall as far as feasible

19. Number of customers inside the shop to be kept at a minimum to maintain physical distancing norms

20. Seating arrangement, if any, to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained

21. Number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms.

22. Use of escalators with one person on alternate steps may be encouraged

23. For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degrees C, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

24. Large gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited

25. Effective and frequent sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and hand washing stations/areas

26. Cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (door knobs, elevator buttons, hand rails, benches, washroom fixtures, etc.) to be made mandatory in all malls in common areas as well as inside shops, elevators, escalators etc

27. Proper disposal of face covers / masks / gloves left over by visitors and/or employees should be ensured

28. Deep cleaning of all washrooms shall be ensured at regular intervals.

Following SOPs has to be observed specially at the food courts inside shopping malls.

1. Adequate crowd and queue management to be ensured to ensure social distancing norms

2. In food courts and restaurants, not more than 50% of seating capacity to be permitted

3. Food court staff / waiters should wear mask and hand gloves and take other required precautionary measures.

4. The seating arrangement should ensure adequate social distancing between patrons as far as feasible.

5. Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) to be encouraged

6. Tables to be sanitized each time customer leaves

7. In the kitchen, the staff should follow social distancing norms at work place

8. Gaming Arcades shall remain closed

9. Children Play Areas shall remain closed.

10. Cinema halls inside shopping malls shall remain closed

According to the SOPs the following steps must be taken in case of a suspect or confirmed case in the mall premises

1. Place the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others.

2. Provide a mask/face cover till such time he/she is examined by a doctor.

3. Immediately inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the state or district helpline.

4. A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority (district RRT/treating physician) and accordingly further action be initiated regarding management of case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection.

5. Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found positive.