Unnao rape survivor set ablaze by accused is critical, minimal chances of survival: Doctor

The woman was on her way to the Baiswara Bihar railway station to catch an early morning train to Rae Bareli for a court hearing in the rape case on Thursday when she was stopped by the accused at 4.30 am, said superintendent of police, Unnao, Vikrant Veer.

india Updated: Dec 06, 2019 11:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An ambulance carrying the Unnao rape survivor, arrives at Safdarjung Hospital after the state government arranged an air ambulance from Lucknow, in Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
An ambulance carrying the Unnao rape survivor, arrives at Safdarjung Hospital after the state government arranged an air ambulance from Lucknow, in Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (PTI)
         

The 24-year-old rape survivor from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, who was set on fire by five men including two accused, is critical and has been put on ventilator, Medical Superintendent of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital said on Friday.

The girl, who had suffered 90 per cent burns in the attack, was airlifted to Delhi from Lucknow on Thursday.

“The victim is in very serious condition. There are minimal chances of survival. Now, we have put her on ventilator,” said Dr Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, according to news agency ANI.

The woman was on her way to the Baiswara Bihar railway station to catch an early morning train to Rae Bareli for a court hearing in the rape case on Thursday when she was stopped by the accused at 4.30 am, said superintendent of police, Unnao, Vikrant Veer.

She told the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Daya Shankar Pathak at the Unnao district hospital that the men accosted her at Gaura crossing and asked her to withdraw the case. When she refused, they first hit her on the head and attacked her with a knife and as she fell, they poured petrol and set her on fire.

All the five men named by the woman were arrested after the incident. They include the two accused -- Shivam Trivedi and Shubham Trivedi.

I do not run away from responsibilities, says PM Modi at HT Leadership Summit
I do not run away from responsibilities, says PM Modi at HT Leadership Summit
'Her soul at peace now': Telangana vet's father after accused killed in encounter
‘Her soul at peace now’: Telangana vet’s father after accused killed in encounter
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Highlights| Ayodhya verdict a step towards a better future: PM at HTLS 2019
Highlights| Ayodhya verdict a step towards a better future: PM at HTLS 2019
Delhi woman stays with husband's body for 24 hours, daughter informs cops
Delhi woman stays with husband’s body for 24 hours, daughter informs cops
How Rahul Gandhi thanked student who translated his speech in Malayalam
How Rahul Gandhi thanked student who translated his speech in Malayalam
Shashi Tharoor tweets letter from 'imprisoned Farooq saab', nudges Centre
Shashi Tharoor tweets letter from ‘imprisoned Farooq saab’, nudges Centre
Citizenship Bill, Art 370, Ayodhya: PM's 'better future' pitch | HTLS 2019
Citizenship Bill, Art 370, Ayodhya: PM’s ‘better future’ pitch | HTLS 2019
