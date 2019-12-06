Unnao rape survivor set ablaze by accused is critical, minimal chances of survival: Doctor

india

The 24-year-old rape survivor from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, who was set on fire by five men including two accused, is critical and has been put on ventilator, Medical Superintendent of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital said on Friday.

The girl, who had suffered 90 per cent burns in the attack, was airlifted to Delhi from Lucknow on Thursday.

“The victim is in very serious condition. There are minimal chances of survival. Now, we have put her on ventilator,” said Dr Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, according to news agency ANI.

The woman was on her way to the Baiswara Bihar railway station to catch an early morning train to Rae Bareli for a court hearing in the rape case on Thursday when she was stopped by the accused at 4.30 am, said superintendent of police, Unnao, Vikrant Veer.

She told the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Daya Shankar Pathak at the Unnao district hospital that the men accosted her at Gaura crossing and asked her to withdraw the case. When she refused, they first hit her on the head and attacked her with a knife and as she fell, they poured petrol and set her on fire.

All the five men named by the woman were arrested after the incident. They include the two accused -- Shivam Trivedi and Shubham Trivedi.