Unnao woman who accused BJP MLA of rape hit by truck; critical

The Unnao woman who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her was critically injured on Sunday when her car was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli. The victim was accompanied by her aunt and lawyer Mahendra Singh, both of whom died in the accident.

The woman has been rushed to a Lucknow hospital.

The woman was on her way to meet her uncle Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar is accused of raping her. He along with his brother Atul Singh is in jail since 2018.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 17:47 IST