UP family calls off marriage on wedding day, says ‘bride spends too much time on WhatsApp’

In a bizarre incident, a family in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district called off a wedding, alleging that the bride spends excessive time on WhatsApp, police said.

The bride and her kin in Naugaon Sadat village of the district kept waiting for the bridegroom and his relatives to arrive for the wedding ceremony on Wednesday, only to be told on phone that the marriage had been called off due to her habit of “excessive use of whatsapp”, said the police.

Her family shot down the allegation, saying that the real reason for the marriage being cancelled at the last minute was dowry demand by the bridegroom’s side.

Police said the bride’s father, Uroj Mehandi, had lodged a case against the bridegroom’s family, accusing them of demanding Rs 65 lakh in dowry.

Mehandi said he had fixed his daughter’s marriage with the son of Qamar Haidar of Fakeerpura. “Our relatives and friends had gathered to welcome the bridegroom’s family and members of the marriage party. When they didn’t turn up, I telephoned the bridegroom’s father only to be told that they were calling off the marriage,” he told the police.

Superintendent of police, Amroha, Vipin Tada said: “The bridegroom’s side have claimed that they snapped the marriage, which was to take place on September 5, as the bride had a habit of using WhatsApp excessively, and was sending messages to her in-laws even before the wedding.”

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 21:12 IST